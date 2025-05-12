Western countries have set a time frame for Russia to respond to a 30-day ceasefire proposal. If this does not happen, sanctions against the aggressor will be tightened.

Macron harshly addressed Putin

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This afternoon I will be speaking with (Ukrainian President — ed.) Volodymyr Zelensky and my European colleagues. We have set the framework, everything is clear. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He recalled that the Ukrainian head of state agreed to an unconditional ceasefire with Russia for 30 days after the US proposed it. At the same time, yesterday, May 11, Zelensky declared his readiness to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. This is the second time that the Ukrainian president has "made serious concessions."

Now we all have to be sensible. Either Russia, Mr. Putin (illegitimate president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin — ed.), is serious and wants peace, or it is not serious and we have to impose even more sanctions. Share

As a reminder, earlier, German government representative Stefan Cornelius emphasized that Russia has until the end of the day to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

According to him, if Moscow refuses such a proposal, Europe will begin preparations for sanctions.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reacting to this statement, said that Russia allegedly does not accept ultimatums.