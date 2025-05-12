Truce or new sanctions. Macron harshly addresses Putin

Western countries have set a time frame for Russia to respond to a 30-day ceasefire proposal. If this does not happen, sanctions against the aggressor will be tightened.
Points of attention
- Western countries have given Russia a timeframe to respond to a 30-day ceasefire proposal, with the threat of tightened sanctions if no agreement is reached.
- French President Macron's strong words directed at Putin underline the urgent need for peace in the region and the consequences of non-compliance with ceasefire agreements.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky's willingness to engage in talks with Putin reflects attempts towards de-escalation, despite past instances of Russian aggression.
Macron harshly addressed Putin
This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron.
He recalled that the Ukrainian head of state agreed to an unconditional ceasefire with Russia for 30 days after the US proposed it. At the same time, yesterday, May 11, Zelensky declared his readiness to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul. This is the second time that the Ukrainian president has "made serious concessions."
As a reminder, earlier, German government representative Stefan Cornelius emphasized that Russia has until the end of the day to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.
According to him, if Moscow refuses such a proposal, Europe will begin preparations for sanctions.
In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reacting to this statement, said that Russia allegedly does not accept ultimatums.
