Russia's illegitimate President Vladimir Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day on May 12.

Germany gave Russia an ultimatum: what happened

According to German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, Germany has warned that "the clock is ticking."

If Moscow does not accept this demand, "preparations will begin" for new sanctions.

"We still have 12 hours until the end of the day, and if a ceasefire is not reached by then, the European side will begin preparations for sanctions," Cornelius said. Share

As a reminder, Washington is proposing that Kyiv and Moscow declare a 30-day ceasefire on the front line. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is putting forward counter-conditions: halting mobilization in Ukraine and halting arms supplies from Western countries.