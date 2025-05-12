Germany issues ultimatum to Putin regarding ceasefire in war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Germany issues ultimatum to Putin regarding ceasefire in war against Ukraine

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Russia's illegitimate President Vladimir Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day on May 12.

Points of attention

  • Germany sets ultimatum demanding Putin to end the war in Ukraine by May 12 or face new sanctions.
  • Washington offers a 30-day ceasefire proposal, but Putin imposes his own conditions.
  • Coalition of the Resolute countries warns of international sanctions if Russia does not agree to ceasefire.

Germany gave Russia an ultimatum: what happened

According to German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, Germany has warned that "the clock is ticking."

If Moscow does not accept this demand, "preparations will begin" for new sanctions.

"We still have 12 hours until the end of the day, and if a ceasefire is not reached by then, the European side will begin preparations for sanctions," Cornelius said.

As a reminder, Washington is proposing that Kyiv and Moscow declare a 30-day ceasefire on the front line. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is putting forward counter-conditions: halting mobilization in Ukraine and halting arms supplies from Western countries.

During a summit in Kyiv on May 10, leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" countries set a deadline for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. If the aggressor refuses, it faces a new package of international sanctions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has made a cynical demand for the start of a 30-day ceasefire
Kremlin continues to invent new demands
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made a statement regarding a 30-day ceasefire
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?