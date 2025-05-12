Germany issues ultimatum to Putin regarding ceasefire in war against Ukraine

Russia's illegitimate President Vladimir Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day on May 12.
- Germany sets ultimatum demanding Putin to end the war in Ukraine by May 12 or face new sanctions.
- Washington offers a 30-day ceasefire proposal, but Putin imposes his own conditions.
- Coalition of the Resolute countries warns of international sanctions if Russia does not agree to ceasefire.
Germany gave Russia an ultimatum: what happened
According to German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius, Germany has warned that "the clock is ticking."
If Moscow does not accept this demand, "preparations will begin" for new sanctions.
As a reminder, Washington is proposing that Kyiv and Moscow declare a 30-day ceasefire on the front line. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin is putting forward counter-conditions: halting mobilization in Ukraine and halting arms supplies from Western countries.
During a summit in Kyiv on May 10, leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" countries set a deadline for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. If the aggressor refuses, it faces a new package of international sanctions.
