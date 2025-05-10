Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made a statement regarding a 30-day ceasefire

The "Coalition of the Willing" has supported an unconditional and complete ceasefire in Ukraine for 30 days, which is to begin on May 12.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announced a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, supported by the 'Coalition of the Willing'.
- The ceasefire is aimed at giving diplomacy a chance to work towards establishing security, political, and humanitarian foundations of peace in the region.
- If Russia refuses the ceasefire, there are plans to strengthen sanctions on the energy sector and banking system, coordinated with the US, UK, Norway, and the European Union.
Zelenskyy made a statement on the 30-day ceasefire
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his statement following the results of the "Coalition of the Willing" Summit.
Zelenskyy stated, that the most important result has been achieved — from Monday, May 12, a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin for at least 30 days.
We together demand this from Russia. We know that the United States of America supports us in this. An unconditional ceasefire means — without any conditions. An attempt to put forward any conditions is evidence of an intention to drag out the war and disrupt diplomacy. The ceasefire must be comprehensive in the air, at sea and on land.
Zelenskyy noted that monitoring of the ceasefire will be ensured in coordination with the United States. At the same time, he emphasized that the ceasefire should last exactly 30 days in order to "give diplomacy a real chance." According to him, during this time, work will be focused on defining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace.
At the same time, the President emphasized that if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions against the energy sector and the banking system of the Russian Federation should be strengthened.
The preparation of a strong 17th package of sanctions by the European Union is underway. It will be coordinated with the sanctions of the UK, Norway, and the US. We welcome today's signal from Canada to strengthen sanctions on their part.
Zelenskyy added that during the meeting, Ukraine and partners agreed to continue working on the effective use of Russia's frozen assets. According to him, this will be discussed at the next G7 summit.
As soon as we all spoke together with President Trump, we agreed on our common view, our further actions. A full and unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for the refusal (of Russia — ed.) is very necessary. In the conditions of such a ceasefire, we can agree together on the foundation for the establishment of peace. I thank everyone who supports a dignified end to this war.
The Head of State noted that Ukraine works with the United States at various levels and "has a very productive dialogue with President Trump and communication with the team".
