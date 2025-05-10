Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy made a statement regarding a 30-day ceasefire

The "Coalition of the Willing" has supported an unconditional and complete ceasefire in Ukraine for 30 days, which is to begin on May 12.

Zelenskyy made a statement on the 30-day ceasefire

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his statement following the results of the "Coalition of the Willing" Summit.

Today in Kyiv there is a very important format, an important meeting, a very important signal. The leaders of France, Britain, Germany and Poland are truly united Europe and Ukraine. This is how, uniting others, we are doing everything to bring real peace closer, to guarantee security in the long term with the participation of the five here, as well as with the participation of our friends, partners, leaders from 30 more countries of the European Union and NATO online. We discussed what is needed as soon as possible for the sake of peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy stated, that the most important result has been achieved — from Monday, May 12, a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin for at least 30 days.

We together demand this from Russia. We know that the United States of America supports us in this. An unconditional ceasefire means — without any conditions. An attempt to put forward any conditions is evidence of an intention to drag out the war and disrupt diplomacy. The ceasefire must be comprehensive in the air, at sea and on land.

Zelenskyy noted that monitoring of the ceasefire will be ensured in coordination with the United States. At the same time, he emphasized that the ceasefire should last exactly 30 days in order to "give diplomacy a real chance." According to him, during this time, work will be focused on defining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace.

We welcome the fact that the demand for a ceasefire and a transition to meaningful diplomacy is supported by everyone — not only European countries, but also the United States of America, which was the first to propose this, by the way, back on March 11 during a meeting in Saudi Arabia. We agreed that a clear priority is to strengthen the defense and security forces of Ukraine, as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. A key element of the security guarantee should also be a contingent of support.

At the same time, the President emphasized that if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions against the energy sector and the banking system of the Russian Federation should be strengthened.

The preparation of a strong 17th package of sanctions by the European Union is underway. It will be coordinated with the sanctions of the UK, Norway, and the US. We welcome today's signal from Canada to strengthen sanctions on their part.

Zelenskyy added that during the meeting, Ukraine and partners agreed to continue working on the effective use of Russia's frozen assets. According to him, this will be discussed at the next G7 summit.

As soon as we all spoke together with President Trump, we agreed on our common view, our further actions. A full and unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for the refusal (of Russia — ed.) is very necessary. In the conditions of such a ceasefire, we can agree together on the foundation for the establishment of peace. I thank everyone who supports a dignified end to this war.

The Head of State noted that Ukraine works with the United States at various levels and "has a very productive dialogue with President Trump and communication with the team".