The representative of the Russian dictator in the Far Eastern Federal District, Yuri Trutnev, officially confirmed that the process of creating a new Russian aircraft "Baikal" has reached a dead end, so this project has been closed.

What is known about Russia's new failure?

Russian opposition media outlets report that the Russian government has finally acknowledged the failure of the “new cornfield” project and decided to close it.

"We were working on developing a small aircraft called Baikal. It has reached a dead end today. That is, we are not expected to have a Baikal aircraft," Putin's representative laments. Share

Against this background, he began to complain that there is de facto no small aircraft in Russia.

According to Trutnev, the current solution to the situation will be to re-engine the An-2 aircraft.

What is important to understand is that the development of "Baikal" has been carried out for the past 6 years by the company "Baikal Engineering" — a "subsidiary" of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant.

She fed the Russian authorities with promises that serial production would be launched in 2024, and then postponed everything to 2025.