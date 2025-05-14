Ukraine-Russia talks. Trump makes new statement

According to US leader Donald Trump, he still does not know whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will appear for talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, which are scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul.

Trump doesn't know what Putin decided

The White House chief of staff made the statement to reporters who accompanied him aboard Air Force One on the way to Qatar.

Donald Trump confirmed that he still does not know whether to wait for Putin's arrival for talks on the war in Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday, May 15, in Turkey.

He would like me to be there, and it is possible. ... I don't know if he will be there if I am not there. We will find out. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, he may visit Turkey for talks as part of his trip to the Middle East this week.

On May 14, it became known that Donald Trump decided to send his envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg to Istanbul.

Ukraine will be represented at the negotiations by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.