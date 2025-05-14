The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Sikorsky lashed out at Kellogg with accusations
Source:  Wprost

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that as of today, Warsaw has no plans to send its military to Ukraine as part of a European peacekeeping mission. This is how the Polish Foreign Minister responded to the statement of the US President's envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Points of attention

  • Radoslaw Sikorski emphasizes that Poland's role in the peacekeeping operation does not involve the presence of Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil, focusing on air support and border security.
  • Warsaw aims to secure the logistics hub and protect the border with Russia and Belarus to support the troops sent to Ukraine, while denying involvement in military deployment.

What is important to understand is that recently, Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, made it clear that within the framework of the formation of a peacekeeping mission, the deployment of foreign forces west of the Dnieper River is being discussed, which may include Polish soldiers.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry strongly denied this information. For example, he stated that Trump's envoy was simply manipulating.

"Stop manipulating," Sikorsky publicly addressed Kellogg.

According to the Polish diplomat, Kellogg "overinterpreted" that Poland could be part of this operation if it took place.

But, as the Minister of Defense, the Prime Minister, and I have stated many times, our participation in the operation will not include the presence of Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

He also made it clear that Warsaw's role would include air support, security of the logistics hub, and protection of "the more than 600-kilometer border with Russia and Belarus to secure the troops that will be sent to Ukraine."

