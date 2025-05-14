Britain's secret weapon has begun the "hunt" for Russian submarines

The British Navy has a secret sensor weapon to hunt Russian submarines, according to The Times. The journalists claim that the technology, which was originally designed to track whales, will now be used on naval drones to protect British waters from threats.

First details about the British Navy's secret weapon

As the media managed to find out, we are talking about the latest Lura system — a project of the European defense company Helsing.

This system makes it possible to de facto "illuminate" the ocean, quickly detecting underwater threats and making them visible to the British Navy.

Journalists point out that the system is based on autonomous SG-1 Fathom mini-submarines with built-in sensors.

What is important to understand is that they can be underwater for several months.

Such mini-boats glide silently through the water, without propellers, and analyze sounds using artificial intelligence.

In addition, it is indicated that the system is trained to distinguish ships of the same class based on slight differences in their acoustic signature.