Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 145 drones — how its air defenses worked
Ukraine
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 145 drones — how its air defenses worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
During a new air attack by the aggressor country Russia, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was able to destroy 80 Russian attack drones, as well as successfully neutralize 42 enemy drone simulators.

Points of attention

  • The successful response by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups highlights the effectiveness of its air defenses.
  • Despite the enemy attack, Ukraine emphasizes the readiness to defend its sky and calls for unity towards victory.

On the night of May 14 (from 7:30 p.m. on May 13), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, 145 Shahed attack UAVs, and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 80 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, west, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 42 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

