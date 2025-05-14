Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 145 drones — how its air defenses worked

During a new air attack by the aggressor country Russia, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was able to destroy 80 Russian attack drones, as well as successfully neutralize 42 enemy drone simulators.
Points of attention
- The successful response by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups highlights the effectiveness of its air defenses.
- Despite the enemy attack, Ukraine emphasizes the readiness to defend its sky and calls for unity towards victory.
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
On the night of May 14 (from 7:30 p.m. on May 13), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Crimea, 145 Shahed attack UAVs, and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 42 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.
