The Armed Forces of Ukraine report colossal losses of Russian troops

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, and two artillery systems of the Russian army.
- The Russian invaders have resorted to missile strikes, air strikes, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones in their attacks on Ukrainian units and settlements.
- The update underscores the continued large-scale armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, now well into its 1,176th day.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 14, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/14/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 969,370 (+1,240) people,
tanks — 10,804 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,501 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 27,827 (+47) units,
MLRS — 1,382 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,165 (+3) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,860 (+82) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,382 (+126) units.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 138 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out over five thousand attacks, 93 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,983 kamikaze drones for attacks.
