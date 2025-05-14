The Armed Forces of Ukraine report colossal losses of Russian troops

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, and two artillery systems of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 14, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 969,370 (+1,240) people,

tanks — 10,804 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,501 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 27,827 (+47) units,

MLRS — 1,382 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,165 (+3) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,860 (+82) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,382 (+126) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders launched one missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 138 guided bombs.