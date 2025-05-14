Analysts found another weak point in the Russian army
Russian infantry is not of the highest quality
Source:  ISW

Representatives of the American Institute for the Study of War draw attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are throwing poorly trained recruits into the assaults, thus suffering even greater losses on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • Despite increasing troop size in Ukraine, Russia continues to suffer significant losses, indicating Putin's willingness to sacrifice soldiers to achieve strategic goals.
  • Russian army recruitment numbers remain high, with thousands voluntarily joining every month, while the army continues to face personnel losses comparable to previous intensive offensives.

Russian infantry is not of the highest quality

American analysts have concluded that the Russian army generates enough forces to compensate for losses.

It is actively increasing the size of its troop group in Ukraine, despite the colossal increase in losses per square kilometer.

This indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is willing to pay with thousands of lives of his soldiers, ignoring the reduction in returns, in order to gain advantageous positions on the battlefield and regulate the perception of Russia's military capabilities to pressure Ukraine in negotiations.

What is important to understand is that on May 13, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin officially confirmed that between 50,000 and 60,000 people voluntarily join the ranks of the Russian army every month.

Russia continues to suffer personnel losses comparable to the level of losses that Russian forces suffered during the period of intensified offensive in the fall of 2024, despite a slowdown in the pace of advance during the first four months of 2025.

