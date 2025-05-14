Representatives of the American Institute for the Study of War draw attention to the fact that the Russian invaders are throwing poorly trained recruits into the assaults, thus suffering even greater losses on the battlefield.

Russian infantry is not of the highest quality

American analysts have concluded that the Russian army generates enough forces to compensate for losses.

It is actively increasing the size of its troop group in Ukraine, despite the colossal increase in losses per square kilometer.

This indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is willing to pay with thousands of lives of his soldiers, ignoring the reduction in returns, in order to gain advantageous positions on the battlefield and regulate the perception of Russia's military capabilities to pressure Ukraine in negotiations.

What is important to understand is that on May 13, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin officially confirmed that between 50,000 and 60,000 people voluntarily join the ranks of the Russian army every month.