Taurus for Ukraine. Merz named the terms of supply of long-range missiles

Newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, answering questions about the possible transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stated that this issue would be discussed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and jointly with the United States of America.
Points of attention
- US involvement in ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine and the path to peace is emphasized by Chancellor Merz.
- The importance of maintaining the Coalition of the Willing format to work towards ending the war and achieving peace in Ukraine.
Merz named the terms of Taurus supply to Ukraine
He stated this during a press conference in Kyiv after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.
Merz was asked about his position on the supply of Taurus missiles, one of his campaign promises. The Chancellor did not give a direct answer, but did not rule out the possibility of transferring these weapons to the Ukrainian military.
According to him, decisions regarding the transfer of Taurus will be made in close cooperation with partners and are not a topic for public discussion.
He stressed the importance of US involvement and noted that decisions on security guarantees for Ukraine and the path to peace would be made "when the time comes."
This will all be discussed internally, in the same format with the US. I think the most important thing is that the US remains involved, they remain with us. And what security assurances we can give to Ukraine so that Ukraine can find peace, these are decisions that will be made when the time comes. And we will make these decisions together when the time comes.
