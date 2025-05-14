Taurus for Ukraine. Merz named the terms of supply of long-range missiles

Newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, answering questions about the possible transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, stated that this issue would be discussed within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and jointly with the United States of America.

Merz named the terms of Taurus supply to Ukraine

He stated this during a press conference in Kyiv after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Merz was asked about his position on the supply of Taurus missiles, one of his campaign promises. The Chancellor did not give a direct answer, but did not rule out the possibility of transferring these weapons to the Ukrainian military.

I am continuing to some extent the policy of the previous government, which lasted the previous three and a half years. We made many decisions together. And in April 2022, we worked together in the Bundestag. I was one of the first politicians in Germany to come to Ukraine in May 2022. We have always thought that we should support Ukraine not only because it is in the interests of Ukraine, but also because it is in our common European interests. This war threatens not only the territorial integrity of Ukraine. This war is trying to destroy the entire political order of Europe. And that is why we stand by Ukraine. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

According to him, decisions regarding the transfer of Taurus will be made in close cooperation with partners and are not a topic for public discussion.

The scale of what we are doing is something that we will be looking at even more closely and closely with our partners in the future within the Coalition of the Willing. And the fact that I am here today should illustrate to all of you that this format is where, where possible, I will do everything possible with Poland to make us leaders, these four countries. The measures that we will take together to end this war and the decisions that we will make together to ensure a possible peace in Ukraine, this is not a topic for public discussion. Share

He stressed the importance of US involvement and noted that decisions on security guarantees for Ukraine and the path to peace would be made "when the time comes."