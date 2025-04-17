Britain will support Germany's decision to send Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine if future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz agrees to the transfer.

Britain will support Germany's decision to provide Taurus to Ukraine

On April 16, a British foreign policy official said that the United Kingdom has long advocated for Germany to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine and would support the move if the new chancellor took it now.

We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to best equip Ukraine to defend its sovereign territory. Share

Berlin's refusal, under former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, disappointed Britain and France, which provide Ukraine with their own long-range missile support in the form of British Storm Shadows and French Scalps.

"Our European partners are already supplying cruise missiles. The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are still doing it... it has to be jointly agreed. And if it is agreed, then Germany has to take part in it," Merz said earlier this week.

A senior Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lawmaker said Wednesday that talks on Taurus in the new coalition are ongoing, adding that support would help Berlin make a final decision.

The supply of the Taurus remains a matter of disagreement for now... Any influence from the UK leadership to finally convince Germany to supply the Taurus could help and is very welcome, said CDU Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter. Share

We will remind you that the leader of the German conservatives and future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, does not rule out the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.