France will direct proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine

France will use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain the Caesar self-propelled artillery systems it supplied to Ukraine.

We will soon announce that, thanks to the mobilization of income from frozen shares, France will be able, through its company KNDS, to ensure prompt maintenance of Caesar guns, which France supplied to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks, the publication quotes the statement of the head of French diplomacy Jean-Noel Barrot, who is participating in a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. Share

The publication notes that the EU has decided to use the interest received from frozen Russian assets to help Kiev.

It is noted that in June 2024, the Franco-German arms concern KNDS, which, in particular, produces Caesar self-propelled guns, officially registered the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine in Paris, and then announced the creation of a Caesar maintenance center.

Le Figaro indicates that France has supplied Ukraine with about 60 of these guns, capable of firing six shells with great accuracy in less than a minute at a distance of up to 40 km.