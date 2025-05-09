France will direct proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine

France will use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain the Caesar self-propelled artillery systems it supplied to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- France will utilize funds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns in Ukraine, aiding in the defense against Russian aggression.
- The Franco-German arms concern KNDS will be responsible for ensuring prompt maintenance of the Caesar artillery systems supplied to Ukraine by France.
- The creation of a Caesar maintenance center in Ukraine underscores France's commitment to supporting Ukrainian forces with advanced weaponry and technical assistance.
France to service Ukrainian Caesar self-propelled guns thanks to frozen Russian assets
The publication notes that the EU has decided to use the interest received from frozen Russian assets to help Kiev.
It is noted that in June 2024, the Franco-German arms concern KNDS, which, in particular, produces Caesar self-propelled guns, officially registered the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine in Paris, and then announced the creation of a Caesar maintenance center.
Le Figaro indicates that France has supplied Ukraine with about 60 of these guns, capable of firing six shells with great accuracy in less than a minute at a distance of up to 40 km.
