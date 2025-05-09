France will direct proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

France will direct proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine

Caesar
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

France will use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to maintain the Caesar self-propelled artillery systems it supplied to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • France will utilize funds from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar self-propelled guns in Ukraine, aiding in the defense against Russian aggression.
  • The Franco-German arms concern KNDS will be responsible for ensuring prompt maintenance of the Caesar artillery systems supplied to Ukraine by France.
  • The creation of a Caesar maintenance center in Ukraine underscores France's commitment to supporting Ukrainian forces with advanced weaponry and technical assistance.

France to service Ukrainian Caesar self-propelled guns thanks to frozen Russian assets

We will soon announce that, thanks to the mobilization of income from frozen shares, France will be able, through its company KNDS, to ensure prompt maintenance of Caesar guns, which France supplied to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks, the publication quotes the statement of the head of French diplomacy Jean-Noel Barrot, who is participating in a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

The publication notes that the EU has decided to use the interest received from frozen Russian assets to help Kiev.

It is noted that in June 2024, the Franco-German arms concern KNDS, which, in particular, produces Caesar self-propelled guns, officially registered the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine in Paris, and then announced the creation of a Caesar maintenance center.

Le Figaro indicates that France has supplied Ukraine with about 60 of these guns, capable of firing six shells with great accuracy in less than a minute at a distance of up to 40 km.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia plans to purchase 18 Caesar self-propelled howitzers and build a new warship
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France prepares new aid package to Ukraine, including Caesar howitzers
France 2
France prepares new aid package to Ukraine, including Caesar howitzers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive three Caesar self-propelled guns from Belgium. When exactly
Caesar self-propelled guns

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?