Ukraine will receive three Caesar self-propelled guns from Belgium. When exactly

Caesar self-propelled guns
Source:  rtbf.be

Belgium plans to supply Ukraine with three Caesar self-propelled artillery installations.

In the near future, the Council of Ministers will be presented with a dossier on the acquisition and transfer to Ukraine of three Caesar artillery installations with a total cost of 12 million euros, the message says.

The authors also recalled that in January of this year, France formed an "artillery coalition" to support the Ukrainian army together with the United States. It includes 25 countries, including Belgium.

The goal of the coalition was to provide Ukraine with 72 additional Caesar self-propelled guns in 2024.

France undertook to transfer 12 artillery installations. Belgium has three.

KNDS opened a branch in Ukraine

The purpose of creating KNDS Ukraine is the maintenance, repair and overhaul of weapons: Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Caesar, AMX10 RC, PzH 2000 artillery systems and Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The company stated that it will support cooperation between the state institutions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian arms industry and KNDS.

In addition, KNDS is going to organize a joint production of 155-mm artillery ammunition and spare parts in partnership with Ukrainian industry.

KNDS is one of the largest arms conglomerates in Europe, founded by the German company KMW and the French Nexter. Its portfolio includes tanks, armored vehicles, gun installations, ammunition, bridge-builders, etc. The most famous products are Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled artillery.

