Ukraine will receive three Caesar self-propelled guns from Belgium. When exactly

Belgium plans to supply Ukraine with three Caesar self-propelled artillery installations.
- Belgium is set to supply Ukraine with three Caesar self-propelled guns as part of the artillery coalition supporting the Ukrainian army.
- France, along with 25 countries including Belgium, formed an 'artillery coalition' to provide Ukraine with 72 additional Caesar self-propelled guns in 2024.
- KNDS has opened a branch in Ukraine to facilitate maintenance and repair of weapons, including Caesar artillery systems, as well as to support cooperation between Ukrainian institutions and the arms industry.
- Belgium plans to present a dossier to the Council of Ministers for the acquisition and transfer of three Caesar artillery installations to Ukraine at a total cost of 12 million euros.
- KNDS, a major arms conglomerate in Europe, is collaborating with Ukraine to establish joint production of artillery ammunition and spare parts for weapons like Caesar self-propelled artillery.
Ukraine will receive three Caesar self-propelled guns from Belgium
In the near future, the Council of Ministers will be presented with a dossier on the acquisition and transfer to Ukraine of three Caesar artillery installations with a total cost of 12 million euros, the message says.
The authors also recalled that in January of this year, France formed an "artillery coalition" to support the Ukrainian army together with the United States. It includes 25 countries, including Belgium.
France undertook to transfer 12 artillery installations. Belgium has three.
KNDS opened a branch in Ukraine
The purpose of creating KNDS Ukraine is the maintenance, repair and overhaul of weapons: Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Caesar, AMX10 RC, PzH 2000 artillery systems and Gepard anti-aircraft guns.
The company stated that it will support cooperation between the state institutions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian arms industry and KNDS.
In addition, KNDS is going to organize a joint production of 155-mm artillery ammunition and spare parts in partnership with Ukrainian industry.
KNDS is one of the largest arms conglomerates in Europe, founded by the German company KMW and the French Nexter. Its portfolio includes tanks, armored vehicles, gun installations, ammunition, bridge-builders, etc. The most famous products are Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled artillery.
