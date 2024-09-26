Britain will hand over a batch of AS90 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. When exactly

Great Britain will hand over AS90 self-propelled guns to Ukraine in a total number of 16 units. Some of the self-propelled units have already been delivered.

Ukraine will receive new aid from Britain

As the British Ministry of Defense said, a total of 16 self-propelled guns are planned to be delivered, 10 of which have already been delivered, and six more will be delivered in the coming weeks.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that artillery plays a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets.

In addition, Britain and Ukraine will create a joint unit of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lammy and the Minister of Defense John Geely, which will combine expert potential and help implement a new nationwide approach to Ukraine.

What is known about the AS90 self-propelled guns

The AS90 self-propelled gun (AS-90), also known as the AS90 Braveheart, is a self-propelled artillery system designed and manufactured in Great Britain. She was created by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering (VSEL) in the 1980s and entered service with the British Army in 1993.

Main characteristics:

caliber: 155 mm;

barrel length: 39 calibers (later versions are equipped with a 52 caliber barrel to increase the firing range);

weight: about 45 tons;

firing range: up to 24.7 km with standard ammunition and up to 30 km with special shells;

fire control system: a digital fire control system that allows you to quickly open fire and quickly change position.

The AS90 has advanced armor that protects the crew from shrapnel and small arms fire. It is equipped with an automatic loading system, which significantly increases the rate of fire, and also has the ability to use various types of ammunition, including cluster, armor-piercing, and others.