Britain has imposed sanctions against vessels and organizations associated with Russian LNG

Britain has imposed sanctions against five vessels and two companies associated with the transportation of Russian LNG, including the Arctic LNG 2 project. These measures are aimed at limiting the funding that supports the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
What is known about the new British sanctions against the Russian Federation
As noted by the British government, LNG is an important source of income for the Russian economy, and Russia aims to increase its share of the world market from 8% to 20%.
Previously, Britain, together with the USA and the European Union, had already imposed sanctions against "Arctic LNG 2", which led to a reduction in its production.
The new sanctions concern companies and vessels involved in key Russian energy projects. In total, 15 vessels and organizations related to Russian LNG were sanctioned.
Vessels subject to restrictions include:
PIONEER (IMO 9256602)
ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)
NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)
NORTHERN SKY (IMO 9953523)
SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)
The operators of these vessels were also sanctioned:
OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC is an operator of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY
WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT is the operator of NORTH SKY
Under UK law, these vessels are prohibited from entering UK ports and may face other restrictions, including arrest and refusal of registration.
What else is important to know about Britain's new sanctions against Russia
On June 13, 2024, it became known that the United Kingdom introduced new sanctions restrictions against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation against the background of its war of aggression against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that they concern 50 individuals and companies and are coordinated with the measures of other G7 countries.
First of all, we are talking about the ships of Putin's "shadow fleet", institutions that are the basis of the Russian financial system, and suppliers that support Russia's military-industrial complex.
In addition, it is noted that these are the first official London sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", which allows Russia to circumvent the restrictions of Western countries on oil trade.
