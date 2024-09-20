Ukraine struck sanctions against Russia, China and Iran
Ukraine struck sanctions against Russia, China and Iran

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, imposing new sanctions against six individuals and more than 40 legal entities from Iran, China and Russia.

Points of attention

  • The term of validity of the new Ukrainian sanctions against Russia and its allies in the war is 10 years.
  • The US has imposed new sanctions against Russian media because of their cooperation with the Russian military and interference in election processes in other countries.
  • Ukraine plans to inform the European Union and the United States about the application of sanctions and interact with them on the issue of restrictive measures.

What is known about Ukraine's new sanctions against the Russian Federation, Iran and China

On the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, it is stated that by Decree No. 638, sanctions were introduced against six citizens, as well as against 40 legal entities of the Russian Federation, Iran and China.

What is important to understand is that the restrictions are valid for 10 years.

In addition, it is emphasized that the following decree No. 639 imposed sanctions against two enterprises:

  1. "Mayak Ship Lighting Factory" Russian LLC;

  2. Federal State Enterprise "Kazan State State Gunpowder Plant".

The documents also state that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the application of sanctions and raise the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures before them.

Photo: screenshot

The USA also introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation

On September 13, the US State Department officially announced the introduction of new sanctions against Russian state media.

The main reason is that Washington accuses them of close cooperation with the Russian military, as well as of interfering in democratic elections in other countries.

It is about restrictions against three institutions and two individuals for covert operations of Russian global influence.

According to the documents, the restrictions were introduced against three structures of RT: the agency "Russia Segodnya", ANO "Evraziya" and ANO "TV-Novosti". In addition, targeted sanctions were imposed against the general director of "Russia Today" Dmitry Kiselyov, as well as the head of "Eurasia" Nelly Parutenko.

As the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, explained, these structures interfered in election processes in various countries of the world, and also tried to destroy Western democracy.

