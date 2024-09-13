New US sanctions hit the Russian IT sector. What is known

The USA introduced new sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, this time they affected the IT sphere. Some companies have withdrawn from the Russian market, while others have introduced significant restrictions.

New US sanctions against Russia

The American restrictions entered into force on September 12, 2024. According to the new anti-Russian sanctions, the following services will completely stop working in the Russian Federation:

Atlassian;

Notion;

Jira;

SAP;

Autodesk;

Oracle;

Trello;

Miro (restrictions apply to accounts from the Russian Federation and Belarus);

Slack;

CAD.

The new sanctions will also prohibit American companies from providing IT consulting, design, support, and cloud services to any legal entity in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Google no longer allows registering new accounts from Russian numbers. Also, bloggers from the Russian Federation will not be able to receive income through AdSense.

Microsoft also imposes restrictions. The company has already started disconnecting users from Russia from its cloud services.

In November 2022, the Yermak-McFaul Sanctions Group proposed IT sanctions against the Russian Federation for the first time. After long consultations, we thank our partners for decisive actions, — the message says.

Anti-Russian sanctions from Britain

On September 10, 2024, Great Britain introduced a package of powerful sanctions against the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Military Transport Aviation Command and the 924th State Center for Unmanned Aviation.

The latter supplies the Russian army with drones, which then attack Ukrainian cities.

The United States also introduced similar sanctions against the PKS of the Russian Federation. However, it happened two years ago.