According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in the event of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he intends to negotiate a complete ceasefire and an exchange of all prisoners.

Zelenskyy named his key goal

If I meet with him, we should come out with a political victory—a ceasefire, an exchange of all prisoners for all prisoners, or something like that. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also warned that "Russians will not trust" Ukrainians and Ukrainians "will not trust Russians."

According to the head of state, only external mediators can guarantee compliance with any agreements.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees the United States as a possible guarantor of the control mechanism and believes that the presence of American leader Donald Trump may encourage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to visit Istanbul.

"If Putin does not come, it will look like a complete defeat for him," the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for new tough sanctions against Russia, in particular from Washington and Brussels.