According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in the event of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he intends to negotiate a complete ceasefire and an exchange of all prisoners.
Points of attention
- Zelensky warns about the lack of trust between Russians and Ukrainians and stresses the necessity of strict sanctions against Russia.
- The call for new tough sanctions against Russia from Washington and Brussels further intensifies the diplomatic stance taken by Zelensky.
Zelenskyy named his key goal
He also warned that "Russians will not trust" Ukrainians and Ukrainians "will not trust Russians."
According to the head of state, only external mediators can guarantee compliance with any agreements.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees the United States as a possible guarantor of the control mechanism and believes that the presence of American leader Donald Trump may encourage Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to visit Istanbul.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for new tough sanctions against Russia, in particular from Washington and Brussels.
More on the topic
