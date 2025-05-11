Kellogg made a demand to Putin for direct negotiations with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has made it clear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must first agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and only then negotiate a direct standoff with Kyiv.

Trump did not support Putin's idea

Keith Kellogg was the first from the American leader's team to comment on the ultimatum offer of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on May 15.

He responded to a post by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson that peace in Ukraine should begin with a 30-day ceasefire.

Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand understands this. As President Trump has repeatedly said: stop the killing! First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and during it, a transition to comprehensive peace talks. Not the other way around. Share

It is worth noting that former adviser to US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, also reacted to Putin's offer.

According to the latter, the Russian dictator risks "overplaying" and worsening his situation.