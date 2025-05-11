Kellogg made a demand to Putin for direct negotiations with Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kellogg made a demand to Putin for direct negotiations with Ukraine

Trump did not support Putin's idea
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has made it clear that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must first agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and only then negotiate a direct standoff with Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • International leaders, like New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson, echo the need for a ceasefire to pave the way for comprehensive peace talks in Ukraine.
  • The dynamics between Putin, Trump, and global responses highlight the delicate nature of diplomatic relations amidst the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump did not support Putin's idea

Keith Kellogg was the first from the American leader's team to comment on the ultimatum offer of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on May 15.

He responded to a post by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Lacson that peace in Ukraine should begin with a 30-day ceasefire.

Even the Prime Minister of New Zealand understands this. As President Trump has repeatedly said: stop the killing! First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and during it, a transition to comprehensive peace talks. Not the other way around.

It is worth noting that former adviser to US President Donald Trump, John Bolton, also reacted to Putin's offer.

According to the latter, the Russian dictator risks "overplaying" and worsening his situation.

"Putin has already received a lot of the concessions he wants. He wants to keep under his control the territories that Russia seized in Ukraine. But I think now he risks "overplaying" in his interaction with Trump," Bolton stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many peacekeepers can Europe send to Ukraine — Macron's forecast
Macron has dotted all the “i’s”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has already invented a condition for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
The Kremlin has again begun to make demands on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan supported Ukraine's position during talks with Putin
Erdogan Sides with Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?