The Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that the talks in Istanbul proposed by Vladimir Putin should take place taking into account the results of the negotiations "interrupted in 2022" and the situation on the front.
Points of attention
- The negotiations in Istanbul are crucial for both parties to address the ongoing conflict and work towards a peaceful resolution.
- The diplomatic efforts in Istanbul could significantly impact the future dynamics between Russia and Ukraine, potentially leading to a de-escalation of tensions.
The Kremlin has again begun to make demands on Ukraine
As mentioned earlier, against the backdrop of a nightly address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that he was allegedly set on "direct negotiations" with Ukraine without preconditions.
He also suggested that they could take place in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 15.
However, as it turned out later, Moscow still has conditions that no one initially said about.
Thus, Yuri Ushakov began to insist that the negotiations in Istanbul should take place taking into account the results of the negotiations "interrupted in 2022" and the situation "on the ground".
By the way, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in Istanbul, but only after Putin gives the order to cease fire on the front and beyond.
