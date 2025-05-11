The Kremlin has already invented a condition for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul

The Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that the talks in Istanbul proposed by Vladimir Putin should take place taking into account the results of the negotiations "interrupted in 2022" and the situation on the front.

The Kremlin has again begun to make demands on Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, against the backdrop of a nightly address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that he was allegedly set on "direct negotiations" with Ukraine without preconditions.

He also suggested that they could take place in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 15.

We propose to resume direct negotiations with the Kiev regime on Thursday, May 15 in Istanbul, where they were interrupted, — Putin stated.

However, as it turned out later, Moscow still has conditions that no one initially said about.

Thus, Yuri Ushakov began to insist that the negotiations in Istanbul should take place taking into account the results of the negotiations "interrupted in 2022" and the situation "on the ground".

Taking this into account, taking into account, of course, taking into account the real situation, — said Putin's henchman.

By the way, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in Istanbul, but only after Putin gives the order to cease fire on the front and beyond.