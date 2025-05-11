Erdogan supported Ukraine's position during talks with Putin

On May 11, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that a comprehensive ceasefire in the war against Ukraine would create the necessary conditions for negotiations. Importantly, the Kremlin did not specify this in its statement.

Erdogan Sides with Ukraine

The Turkish presidential press service reports that Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Their focus was on bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as global issues.

Welcoming President Putin's statement on the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to accept talks that will lead to a long-term solution. Share

Noting that a window of opportunity has opened for achieving peace, President Erdogan said that a comprehensive ceasefire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks.

Thus, the Turkish leader supported the call of Ukraine and its allies for a 30-day ceasefire.

By the way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia, but there is a condition.