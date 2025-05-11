Erdogan supported Ukraine's position during talks with Putin

On May 11, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that a comprehensive ceasefire in the war against Ukraine would create the necessary conditions for negotiations. Importantly, the Kremlin did not specify this in its statement.
Points of attention
- The call for a 30-day ceasefire by Erdogan aligns with Ukraine's expectations for confirming complete, lasting, and reliable peace talks with Russia.
- Volodymyr Zelensky's readiness for discussions with Russia underlines Ukraine's commitment to seeking diplomatic solutions while emphasizing the importance of a confirmed ceasefire.
Erdogan Sides with Ukraine
The Turkish presidential press service reports that Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Their focus was on bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, as well as global issues.
Noting that a window of opportunity has opened for achieving peace, President Erdogan said that a comprehensive ceasefire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks.
Thus, the Turkish leader supported the call of Ukraine and its allies for a 30-day ceasefire.
By the way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia, but there is a condition.
