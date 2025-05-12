Russian drone hits car in Sumy — one dead and one injured

In Sumy on May 12, a person died when a Russian drone hit a critical service vehicle, and three others were injured.
Points of attention
- A fatal incident occurred in Sumy when a Russian drone attacked a critical service vehicle, leading to the death of one person and injuries to three others.
- The targeted vehicle belonged to JSC Sumyoblenergo, a vital infrastructure enterprise in the region.
- Authorities are actively investigating the attack, which took place on the outskirts of Sumy, raising concerns about security and safety in the area.
Russia attacked a car in Sumy: there are victims
A strike was made on a company car of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises on the outskirts of the city of Sumy.
As a result of the strike, a person was killed and three were injured.
Relevant services are working at the scene.
JSC "Sumyoblenergo" confirmed information about the death of a person as a result of a drone strike on a car with employees in the suburbs of Sumy.
As a result of the attack by the invaders, a 44-year-old driver died, and three more employees of the company were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-