Russian drone hits car in Sumy — one dead and one injured

In Sumy on May 12, a person died when a Russian drone hit a critical service vehicle, and three others were injured.

Russia attacked a car in Sumy: there are victims

A strike was made on a company car of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises on the outskirts of the city of Sumy.

As a result of the strike, a person was killed and three were injured.

Relevant services are working at the scene.

JSC "Sumyoblenergo" confirmed information about the death of a person as a result of a drone strike on a car with employees in the suburbs of Sumy.

According to the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, on May 12, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., the enemy attacked a vehicle of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" with a drone, which was moving through the territory of the Sumy community. Share

As a result of the attack by the invaders, a 44-year-old driver died, and three more employees of the company were injured.