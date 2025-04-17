He saved the wounded from the Russian missile strike — teenager Kyrylo Ilyashenko was awarded in Sumy

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar presented 13-year-old Kyrylo Ilyashenko with a city council award for his heroic deed during Russia's missile strike on Sumy on April 13.

13-year-old Kyrylo saved people from a burning bus

Given the personal courage, determination and self-sacrifice shown during rescue operations as a result of the Russian missile attack, for the heroism shown, high level of responsibility and example of selfless courage in conditions of real threat to life and health, Kyrylo was awarded the Honorary Award of the Sumy City Council "For Merit to the City" of the III degree.

Awards for Kirill

The award ceremony took place directly in the hospital ward where the boy is currently undergoing treatment. Share

One of the travel companies also gave him a two-week vacation in Bulgaria.

This is a manifestation of true courage and humanity. The guy did not lose his temper at a critical moment and saved others. He not only helped his mother, but also pulled the victims out of the damaged transport. This is an act worthy of great respect. Such stories give us hope and faith in humanity. I thank Kyryl on behalf of the entire Sumy community, — said Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar. Share

Kyrylo himself was injured — three fragments hit his head. He underwent surgery, is now under the supervision of doctors and is gradually recovering.

Doctors are optimistic: the guy has every chance of making it to the dreamed-of European Wrestling Championship, for which he has been preparing so diligently.

As a reminder, on April 13, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the city center of Sumy. That day, Kyrylo Ilyashenko, an 8th grade student at school No. 4, was traveling with his mother to visit his grandmother. The bus they were on was at the epicenter of the explosion. Share

Despite the shock and injuries, the boy quickly regained his bearings, jumped out the window of the damaged vehicle, opened the door from the outside, and helped his mother and other passengers who survived the impact get out of the car.