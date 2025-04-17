He saved the wounded from the Russian missile strike — teenager Kyrylo Ilyashenko was awarded in Sumy

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar presented 13-year-old Kyrylo Ilyashenko with a city council award for his heroic deed during Russia's missile strike on Sumy on April 13.
Points of attention
- Kyrylo Ilyashenko was awarded by the Sumy City Council for his heroic act of rescuing the wounded from a burning bus during the Russian missile strike.
- The teenager displayed exceptional courage, responsibility, and selflessness, earning recognition and admiration from the community.
- Despite sustaining injuries during the incident, Kyrylo's quick and brave actions saved lives and inspired hope in humanity.
13-year-old Kyrylo saved people from a burning bus
Given the personal courage, determination and self-sacrifice shown during rescue operations as a result of the Russian missile attack, for the heroism shown, high level of responsibility and example of selfless courage in conditions of real threat to life and health, Kyrylo was awarded the Honorary Award of the Sumy City Council "For Merit to the City" of the III degree.
One of the travel companies also gave him a two-week vacation in Bulgaria.
Kyrylo himself was injured — three fragments hit his head. He underwent surgery, is now under the supervision of doctors and is gradually recovering.
Doctors are optimistic: the guy has every chance of making it to the dreamed-of European Wrestling Championship, for which he has been preparing so diligently.
Despite the shock and injuries, the boy quickly regained his bearings, jumped out the window of the damaged vehicle, opened the door from the outside, and helped his mother and other passengers who survived the impact get out of the car.
