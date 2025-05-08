Russian aviation dropped almost 100 KABs on Sumy region during new "truce"
Russian aviation dropped almost 100 KABs on Sumy region during new "truce"

KABs
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Having declared a ceasefire on the eve of May 9, Russia nevertheless continued to strike Ukraine. Almost 100 guided bomb drops have been recorded in the Sumy region alone since the beginning of the day.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation violated the ceasefire by dropping almost 100 guided bombs on the Sumy region during the so-called truce.
  • Enemy drones are actively being used for reconnaissance and organizing attacks in frontline areas, posing a continuous threat to Ukrainian territories.
  • The Russian military's use of KABs and drones signifies a persistent danger despite partial cessation of hostilities, especially in the South and East regions.

Russia bombs Sumy region during “truce”

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

Putin's truce, a parade one, began with the enemy's tactical aviation simply bombing the Sumy region after zero hours.

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, despite the fact that the Russian military has not used Shahed drones since last night, the occupiers are carrying out strikes with KABs.

Literally at 2:30 a.m., such raids on the Sumy region by the KABs themselves began. As of now, almost 100 guided bombs have flown in just one area of the Sumy region since 2:30 a.m.

He noted that the threat of the use of aerial weapons also persists in the South and East.

Also, a large number of enemy drones are on the front line in the South, along the Dnieper River. The enemy is keeping them for a reason. These are drones that provide aerial reconnaissance data in order to fire from ground systems, artillery, and so on.

