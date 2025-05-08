Russian aviation dropped almost 100 KABs on Sumy region during new "truce"

Having declared a ceasefire on the eve of May 9, Russia nevertheless continued to strike Ukraine. Almost 100 guided bomb drops have been recorded in the Sumy region alone since the beginning of the day.

Russia bombs Sumy region during “truce”

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

Putin's truce, a parade one, began with the enemy's tactical aviation simply bombing the Sumy region after zero hours. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, despite the fact that the Russian military has not used Shahed drones since last night, the occupiers are carrying out strikes with KABs.

Literally at 2:30 a.m., such raids on the Sumy region by the KABs themselves began. As of now, almost 100 guided bombs have flown in just one area of the Sumy region since 2:30 a.m. Share

He noted that the threat of the use of aerial weapons also persists in the South and East.