Despite the "truce", Russia shelled the Kharkiv and Sumy regions — there are dead and wounded

Russia intensified shelling of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions on May 8. This is despite the fact that the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day "truce."
Russia shelled Kharkiv and Sumy regions: there are casualties
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night, on May 8, the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aviation using guided bombs on the Sumy region.
In particular, on the morning of May 8, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the territory of the Bilopil community.
Specialists of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene. During the inspection of the area, rescuers discovered a woman under the rubble. The victim was carefully unblocked and handed over to emergency medical workers, the State Emergency Service said.
In the Sumy district, as a result of night shelling, fires broke out in three residential buildings.
At 03:30, the occupiers dropped another bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the Vorozhbyanska community of Sumy district. A 70-year-old woman was injured.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on May 8, at around 7:05 a.m., Russian military personnel used an FPV drone to strike a civilian Renault Sandero car traveling on the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv District.
Three women, ages 18, 30, and 58, were injured. They were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
