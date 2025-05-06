Russia attacked Kharkiv with 20 "Geraniums" — photos and video of the consequences

The largest Kharkiv market, Barabashovo, has come under a new massive attack by the Russian army. According to the latest data, at least 11 civilians were injured.

Details of Russia's attack on Kharkiv and the region

The head of the local OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to the latter, the Russian invaders fired 20 Geran-2 UAVs at four districts of the city: Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Industrialnyi, and Kholodnohirskyi, at eight locations.

In addition, it was indicated that a fire broke out at the city's largest market, "Barabashovo".

What is important to understand is that as a result of the Russian attack, about 20 shopping pavilions were completely destroyed, and almost 80 more were damaged.

The Russian army also shelled residential buildings and cars of civilian residents of the city.

Oleg Synegubov draws attention to the fact that in total, the Russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv region with 8 KABs, 7 fpv drones and 20 Geran-2 UAVs