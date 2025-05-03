Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine over Putin's rejected "truce" proposal

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatens Kyiv with destruction "in the event of a real provocation" on May 9.
- Deputy Chairman Medvedev's threat of destruction towards Ukraine follows the rejection of Putin's truce proposal for Victory Day.
- Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses concerns over the safety of guests at the Moscow parade due to potential Russian actions.
- Medvedev's comments are seen as a serious escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with destruction
Thus, the reason for another "stream of consciousness" of the odious Russian politician was the proposal of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "truce" until May 9, rejected by Ukraine.
Medvedev called Ukraine's position a "verbal provocation" and threatened Ukraine with destruction.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while talking to journalists, noted that Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries the safety of their representatives during planned trips to Moscow for the parade on May 9, since the Russian side can independently take any actions against the guests and shift the blame for this to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side, in turn, cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation.
Zelensky added that Ukraine definitely bears no responsibility for what is happening in Russia today.
We are responsible when we are here. Especially since I am sure that other countries engage in the same diplomacy with Russians when they come to us, and as experience shows, we have had many different leaders, and during their visits there were various forms of attacks, assaults, and intimidation.
