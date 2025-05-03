Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine over Putin's rejected "truce" proposal
Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine over Putin's rejected "truce" proposal

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatens Kyiv with destruction "in the event of a real provocation" on May 9.

  • Deputy Chairman Medvedev's threat of destruction towards Ukraine follows the rejection of Putin's truce proposal for Victory Day.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses concerns over the safety of guests at the Moscow parade due to potential Russian actions.
  • Medvedev's comments are seen as a serious escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with destruction

Thus, the reason for another "stream of consciousness" of the odious Russian politician was the proposal of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "truce" until May 9, rejected by Ukraine.

Medvedev called Ukraine's position a "verbal provocation" and threatened Ukraine with destruction.

Zelensky understands that in the event of a real provocation on Victory Day, no one guarantees that May 10 will come in Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while talking to journalists, noted that Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries the safety of their representatives during planned trips to Moscow for the parade on May 9, since the Russian side can independently take any actions against the guests and shift the blame for this to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side, in turn, cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation.

Our position is very simple towards all the countries that went or are going on May 9: we cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide you with security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees. Because we do not know what Russia will do on these dates. It can take various, let's say, steps on its part: arson, bombings, etc. And then blame us. I believe, as the president, and I told the Minister of Foreign Affairs about this, that we must tell people who contact us: "We do not recommend that you visit the Russian Federation from a security perspective. And if you do, do not ask us. This is your personal decision.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that Ukraine definitely bears no responsibility for what is happening in Russia today.

We are responsible when we are here. Especially since I am sure that other countries engage in the same diplomacy with Russians when they come to us, and as experience shows, we have had many different leaders, and during their visits there were various forms of attacks, assaults, and intimidation.

