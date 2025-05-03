Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine over Putin's rejected "truce" proposal

Medvedev cynically threatens Ukraine with destruction

Thus, the reason for another "stream of consciousness" of the odious Russian politician was the proposal of the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "truce" until May 9, rejected by Ukraine.

Medvedev called Ukraine's position a "verbal provocation" and threatened Ukraine with destruction.

Zelensky understands that in the event of a real provocation on Victory Day, no one guarantees that May 10 will come in Kyiv. Share

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while talking to journalists, noted that Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries the safety of their representatives during planned trips to Moscow for the parade on May 9, since the Russian side can independently take any actions against the guests and shift the blame for this to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side, in turn, cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation.

Our position is very simple towards all the countries that went or are going on May 9: we cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide you with security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees. Because we do not know what Russia will do on these dates. It can take various, let's say, steps on its part: arson, bombings, etc. And then blame us. I believe, as the president, and I told the Minister of Foreign Affairs about this, that we must tell people who contact us: "We do not recommend that you visit the Russian Federation from a security perspective. And if you do, do not ask us. This is your personal decision. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that Ukraine definitely bears no responsibility for what is happening in Russia today.