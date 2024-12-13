Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia must actively promote the idea of its irreplaceability for Ukraine at the cultural, linguistic, and political levels, otherwise Ukraine may lose its place on the world map.

Medvedev cynically scares Ukraine for its unwillingness to be friends with Russia

He stated this in an interview with the magazine "International Life"

According to Medvedev, a policy of friendship with Russia will help the people of Ukraine build a state devoid of the "gloom of Ukrainianness."

Medvedev noted that Ukrainians now face a choice: whether to stay with Russia or disappear from the world map. He cynically argues that to achieve this, Ukrainians must recognize their belonging to a "pan-Russian project."

Today, Ukraine faces a choice: to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether. At the same time, Ukrainians do not need to sacrifice "neither soul nor body" for their freedom. They should pacify the pride of "otherness", abandon opposing themselves to the all-Russian project, and expel the demons of political Ukrainianism, he falsely emphasized.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also emphasized that Ukraine's alleged continued adherence to an "aggressive Russophobic course" could lead to it "disappearing from the map of the world forever."

Medvedev again resorts to threats of a nuclear strike on Kyiv

The Kremlin has returned to the rhetoric of nuclear war threats in an attempt to prevent the lifting of the ban on missile strikes deep inside Russia. Dmitry Medvedev made a corresponding statement.

First, he complained that the West does not take Moscow's constant threats, both overt and veiled, seriously. In particular, Medvedev is upset that the West does not believe that Moscow could use nuclear weapons, since this would not bring anything good to Russia itself.