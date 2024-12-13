Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia must actively promote the idea of its irreplaceability for Ukraine at the cultural, linguistic, and political levels, otherwise Ukraine may lose its place on the world map.
Points of attention
- Medvedev's threats of Ukraine disappearing from the world map without friendship with Russia are creating tension and fear among Ukrainians.
- Medvedev emphasizes the importance of Ukraine recognizing its affiliation with the 'all-Russian project' to avoid being erased from the world scene.
- The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council warns of Ukraine's potential disappearance if it continues its alleged 'aggressive Russophobic course'.
- Medvedev's resort to nuclear strike threats on Kyiv reflects escalating aggression and signifies a dangerous turn in the diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia.
- The Kremlin's rhetoric of nuclear war threats aims to prevent actions that Russia perceives as a threat to its security, highlighting the fragility of the current geopolitical landscape.
Medvedev cynically scares Ukraine for its unwillingness to be friends with Russia
He stated this in an interview with the magazine "International Life"
According to Medvedev, a policy of friendship with Russia will help the people of Ukraine build a state devoid of the "gloom of Ukrainianness."
Medvedev noted that Ukrainians now face a choice: whether to stay with Russia or disappear from the world map. He cynically argues that to achieve this, Ukrainians must recognize their belonging to a "pan-Russian project."
Today, Ukraine faces a choice: to be with Russia or to disappear from the world map altogether. At the same time, Ukrainians do not need to sacrifice "neither soul nor body" for their freedom. They should pacify the pride of "otherness", abandon opposing themselves to the all-Russian project, and expel the demons of political Ukrainianism, he falsely emphasized.
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also emphasized that Ukraine's alleged continued adherence to an "aggressive Russophobic course" could lead to it "disappearing from the map of the world forever."
Medvedev again resorts to threats of a nuclear strike on Kyiv
The Kremlin has returned to the rhetoric of nuclear war threats in an attempt to prevent the lifting of the ban on missile strikes deep inside Russia. Dmitry Medvedev made a corresponding statement.
First, he complained that the West does not take Moscow's constant threats, both overt and veiled, seriously. In particular, Medvedev is upset that the West does not believe that Moscow could use nuclear weapons, since this would not bring anything good to Russia itself.
What can you say here: nobody really needs a nuclear conflict. This is a very bad story with a difficult outcome. (...) However, the arrogant Anglo-Saxon premature babies do not want to admit one thing: all patience comes to an end. (...) And then it was all. A giant gray molten stain on the site of the mother of Russian cities. Holy shit! It's impossible, but it happened.
