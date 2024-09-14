Russia is trying with all its might to prevent the lifting of restrictions on strikes by Western missiles deep into the Russian Federation. So the odious Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and ex-President Dmytro Medvedev began to frighten Ukraine and the world with a nuclear attack on Kyiv.

Medvedev again resorted to threats of a nuclear attack on Kyiv

The Kremlin has returned to the rhetoric of threats of nuclear war, seeking to prevent the lifting of the ban on missile strikes deep into Russia. Dmytro Medvedev made a corresponding statement.

At first, he complained that the West does not take seriously the constant threats from Moscow — clear and veiled. In particular, Medvedeva is upset that the West does not believe in the possibility of Moscow using nuclear weapons, since it will not bring anything good to Russia itself.

What can you say here: a nuclear conflict is really not needed by anyone. This is a very bad story with a difficult outcome. (...) However, arrogant Anglo-Saxon scumbags do not want to admit one thing: all patience comes to an end. (...) And that's it then. A giant gray molten spot on the mother of Russian cities. Holy shit! It is impossible, but it happened, — wrote Medvedev. Share

Medvedev again forgot to mention what benefits and what consequences the destruction of Kyiv and its population would bring for Russia.

The West may lift restrictions on deep strikes on the Russian Federation

In recent days, talks about the fact that the West may lift the ban for Ukraine on strikes by Western missiles deep into Russian territory have intensified sharply.

In particular, according to The Guardian, the ban may have already been lifted, it's just not announced publicly.

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is afraid of permission for Ukraine from the partner countries to strike the territory of the Russian Federation with Western long-range weapons, so he cynically stated that this would allegedly mean "the direct participation of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine."

The dictator of the Russian Federation believes that Ukraine will not be able to inflict damage with modern, high-precision, long-range systems of Western production, since this, they say, is possible only under the condition of using intelligence from satellites, which the Ukrainian army does not have.

The head of the Kremlin said that only servicemen of NATO countries can enter flight tasks into the systems.

Therefore, according to his twisted logic, he considers Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapons as "a decision on the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine."