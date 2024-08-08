Medvedev, in a panic, began to threaten Ukraine because of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
Medvedev, in a panic, began to threaten Ukraine because of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
Source:  online.ua

The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that after the attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the war should acquire an "openly extraterritorial character."

Points of attention

  • Medvedev threatens Ukraine with "retribution" due to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Kursk region.
  • According to analysts, Ukrainian troops advanced up to 10 kilometers deep into the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
  • On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Medvedev reacted to the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

An associate of the Russian dictator Putin said that the Defense Forces, having entered the territory of the Kursk region, are trying to thin out the Russian military formations on the main line of confrontation, withdrawing part of the forces to Kursk and Belgorod.

The reasons and goals of the terrorist operation of Ukrainian Nazis in the Kursk region have already been detailed and objectively reflected in the analysis. It is necessary to learn a serious lesson from what happened and to fulfill what NGSH V. Gerasimov promised to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief — to mercilessly crush and destroy the enemy, — declares the scandalous deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

Medvedev also said that after the attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the war should acquire an "openly extraterritorial character." He also threatened to "reach Kyiv."

From this moment on, the SVO should acquire an openly extraterritorial character. This is no longer just an operation to return our official territories and punish the Nazis. It is possible and necessary to go on the land of the still existing Ukraine. To Odesa, to Kharkiv, to Dnipropetrovsk, to Mykolaiv. To Kyiv and beyond.

Medvedev stated that the alleged actions of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation now "must remove any taboos from this topic" and that it is now "possible and necessary to talk about it openly, without shame and diplomatic curtseys."

He also once again began to threaten Ukraine and its partners with "retribution".

Let everyone realize this, including the English bastards: we will stop only when we consider it acceptable and profitable for us, - stated Medvedev.

What is known about the events in Kurshchyna

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analyzing the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.

On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

ISW specialists, after analyzing the collected data, confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.

