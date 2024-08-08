Medvedev, in a panic, began to threaten Ukraine because of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

The deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said that after the attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the war should acquire an "openly extraterritorial character."
Medvedev reacted to the events in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
An associate of the Russian dictator Putin said that the Defense Forces, having entered the territory of the Kursk region, are trying to thin out the Russian military formations on the main line of confrontation, withdrawing part of the forces to Kursk and Belgorod.
Medvedev also said that after the attack of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the war should acquire an "openly extraterritorial character." He also threatened to "reach Kyiv."
Medvedev stated that the alleged actions of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation now "must remove any taboos from this topic" and that it is now "possible and necessary to talk about it openly, without shame and diplomatic curtseys."
He also once again began to threaten Ukraine and its partners with "retribution".
What is known about the events in Kurshchyna
On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analyzing the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.
On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
ISW specialists, after analyzing the collected data, confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.
