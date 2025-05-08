Russian occupation forces, despite the declared "truce", continue assault operations and shelling in the Donetsk region, fighting is taking place in Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, Novopavlovsk and other areas.
- Russian troops are not adhering to the terms of the declared 'truce', continuing active assault operations and shelling in various areas of the Donetsk region.
- Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces 'Khortytsia', highlighted the intense direction of the front with ongoing defensive battles by Ukrainian troops.
- Occupying forces attempted assault actions in multiple directions during the supposed 'truce', undermining any claims of a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Russia is not adhering to the terms of its “truce”
This was stated on television by Major Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".
Tregubov says that a total of 65 combat clashes is not as many as there were in the past few days, but this is the most intense direction, the most intense section of the front right now.
And the Russians are not giving up their attempts to somehow improve their tactical position around the city: either to cross the Pokrovsk-Konstantynivka highway to complicate communication between these two cities, or to reach the highway to Pavlograd.
He added that the occupiers did not manage to reach the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region by May 9, as they had planned. Currently, the enemy is less active, but there is no need to talk about a "truce".
Recall, on April 28, illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "truce" from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no need to wait for May 8 to implement a ceasefire, as Putin announced, because it can be done immediately.
