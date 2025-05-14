Ukraine has put forward a single condition to Putin on the eve of negotiations

The team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for any format of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but there is a condition for this - a complete ceasefire by the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- Even if Putin opts out of negotiations, Zelensky remains committed to peace efforts, sending a strong message regarding Russia's stance on peace.
- Ukraine expresses gratitude to President Trump for support and signals willingness to negotiate with or without Putin's participation.
Ukraine announced its main condition
The position of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue was voiced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.
According to him, the Ukrainian leader will travel to Turkey even if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not fly to Istanbul.
The head of the OPU cherishes the hope that the team of American leader Donald Trump will not withdraw from the peace settlement process.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-