The team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for any format of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but there is a condition for this - a complete ceasefire by the aggressor country.

Ukraine announced its main condition

The position of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue was voiced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

We are ready for any format of dialogue, but there is a condition — a complete and unconditional ceasefire. We are not afraid of this, because Ukraine itself has already demonstrated openness and honesty. Now it is Russia's turn. Andriy Yermak Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

According to him, the Ukrainian leader will travel to Turkey even if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not fly to Istanbul.

This will be a clear signal to the whole world: Moscow does not want peace, is not ready for serious negotiations, — Yermak emphasized. Share

The head of the OPU cherishes the hope that the team of American leader Donald Trump will not withdraw from the peace settlement process.