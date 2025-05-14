Ukraine has put forward a single condition to Putin on the eve of negotiations
Source:  Le Monde

The team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready for any format of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but there is a condition for this - a complete ceasefire by the aggressor country.

  • Even if Putin opts out of negotiations, Zelensky remains committed to peace efforts, sending a strong message regarding Russia's stance on peace.
  • Ukraine expresses gratitude to President Trump for support and signals willingness to negotiate with or without Putin's participation.

The position of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue was voiced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

We are ready for any format of dialogue, but there is a condition — a complete and unconditional ceasefire. We are not afraid of this, because Ukraine itself has already demonstrated openness and honesty. Now it is Russia's turn.

According to him, the Ukrainian leader will travel to Turkey even if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not fly to Istanbul.

This will be a clear signal to the whole world: Moscow does not want peace, is not ready for serious negotiations, — Yermak emphasized.

The head of the OPU cherishes the hope that the team of American leader Donald Trump will not withdraw from the peace settlement process.

"We are grateful to President Trump for the clear message: if Putin does not want peace, Ukraine will get more than it can imagine," added Andriy Yermak.

