A public conflict has erupted in Poland, sparked by the leader of the largest opposition party, Jarosław Kaczyński. He accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of “deception” over the potential involvement of Polish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Jarosław Kaczyński emphasizes the importance of ensuring Poland's security and criticizes any decision to send Polish troops to Ukraine without proper justification and consent.
- The conflicting opinions and reactions surrounding the potential deployment of Polish peacekeepers to Ukraine demonstrate the complex political landscape and differing perspectives within Poland.
Kaczynski lashed out at Tusk with accusations
The Polish politician reacted to the statement of US President's envoy Keith Kellogg.
The latter recently hinted that Poland had finally agreed to include its soldiers in the peacekeeping mission that will be sent to Ukraine.
However, as it turned out, this turn of events did not please Yaroslav Kaczynski very much.
According to the Polish politician, he currently sees no reason for such a decision.
Against this background, Kaczynski drew attention to the fact that the use of the Armed Forces outside the country's borders requires the consent of the president.
