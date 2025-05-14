Clashes broke out in Poland over the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine

A public conflict has erupted in Poland, sparked by the leader of the largest opposition party, Jarosław Kaczyński. He accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of “deception” over the potential involvement of Polish troops in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Kaczynski lashed out at Tusk with accusations

The Polish politician reacted to the statement of US President's envoy Keith Kellogg.

The latter recently hinted that Poland had finally agreed to include its soldiers in the peacekeeping mission that will be sent to Ukraine.

However, as it turned out, this turn of events did not please Yaroslav Kaczynski very much.

First, we learned from the media that Tusk was going to Kyiv as part of the so-called "coalition of the determined." Now we hear from American politicians that there is talk of sending Polish troops to Ukraine. Tusk has deceived the Poles more than once and is going to do it again. Yaroslav Kaczynski Leader of the Law and Justice party

According to the Polish politician, he currently sees no reason for such a decision.

Against this background, Kaczynski drew attention to the fact that the use of the Armed Forces outside the country's borders requires the consent of the president.

Najpierw dowiedzieliśmy się z mediów, że Tusk pojechał do Kijowa w ramach tzw. koalicji chętnych. Teraz słyszymy od amerykańskich polityków, że trwają rozmowy na temat wysłania polskich żołnierzy na Ukrainę.

Tusk już nie raz oszukał Polaków i planuje znów to zrobić. Nie ma… — Jarosław Kaczyński (@OficjalnyJK) May 13, 2025