Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says he will personally demand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin participate in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on May 15.

Points of attention

  • Brazil and China issue a joint statement emphasizing direct negotiations as the 'only way' to resolve the conflict, underscoring the diplomatic efforts being made.
  • The meeting scheduled on May 15 in Istanbul holds great importance as a potential breakthrough in easing tensions between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

As journalists managed to find out, da Silva left for Russia after the conclusion of the regional forum in China.

He confirmed that he would do everything possible to facilitate a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on May 15.

I'll try to talk to Putin. It costs me nothing to say, ‘hey, comrade Putin, go to Istanbul and negotiate, dammit!

Da Silva's loud statement came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on Brazil to use its influence on Russia and ensure that the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy eventually takes place.

Against this backdrop, Brazil and China issued a joint statement insisting on direct negotiations as the "only way" to end the war.

What is important to understand is that the negotiations, which are scheduled to take place on May 15 in Istanbul, may be the first direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation since 2022.

