"This is a very bad signal for Ukraine." What is known about the new EU plan

The Financial Times learned from its insiders that official Brussels intends to introduce significantly higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports in just a few weeks.

What is known about the European Union's plans?

According to anonymous sources, the decision to announce higher duties on Ukrainian imports is related to plans to terminate the special duty-free regime.

What is important to understand is that it was activated 3 years ago.

Insiders told reporters that this decision was made after official Warsaw initiated the protection of EU farmers.

According to Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament's trade committee, this is "a really bad signal for Ukraine."

As mentioned earlier, the European Union has a free trade agreement in place with Ukraine, but following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, it temporarily lifted residual tariffs.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that these agreements expire on June 6. Official Brussels intends to replace them with "transitional measures" while the parties update the general trade agreement.