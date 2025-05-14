"This is a very bad signal for Ukraine." What is known about the new EU plan
"This is a very bad signal for Ukraine." What is known about the new EU plan

What is known about the European Union's plans?
Source:  Financial Times

The Financial Times learned from its insiders that official Brussels intends to introduce significantly higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports in just a few weeks.

  • The current free trade agreement between the EU and Ukraine faces challenges, with tariffs set to expire on June 6 and transitional measures being proposed.
  • The reduced quotas for duty-free imports of agricultural products under the new transitional offer could have a significant impact on Ukrainian farmers and the country's budget.

According to anonymous sources, the decision to announce higher duties on Ukrainian imports is related to plans to terminate the special duty-free regime.

What is important to understand is that it was activated 3 years ago.

Insiders told reporters that this decision was made after official Warsaw initiated the protection of EU farmers.

According to Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament's trade committee, this is "a really bad signal for Ukraine."

As mentioned earlier, the European Union has a free trade agreement in place with Ukraine, but following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, it temporarily lifted residual tariffs.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that these agreements expire on June 6. Official Brussels intends to replace them with "transitional measures" while the parties update the general trade agreement.

However, informed diplomats noted that the transitional offer recently presented to EU member states will be significantly reduced — in particular, quotas for duty-free imports of agricultural products, which are critically important for Ukrainian farmers and the budget.

