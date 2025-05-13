Ukraine-Russia talks. Trump makes new decision
Ukraine-Russia talks. Trump makes new decision

Who will represent the US at the talks in Istanbul?
Source:  Reuters

American leader Donald Trump has decided to send his envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg to Istanbul, where potential talks between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war will take place on May 15.

  • US envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff are set to attend talks, Trump may join if Putin participates.
  • US representatives plan to monitor negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians mediated by Turkey.

Who will represent the US at the talks in Istanbul?

Journalists learned about Trump's new decision from three White House insiders. It has not yet been officially announced.

What is important to understand is that the potential participation of the US president remains an open question.

There is a high probability that Donald Trump will still visit Istanbul if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does fly there.

"Everything is very dynamic right now," one of the anonymous sources said, emphasizing that "no one knows much" about what the situation will be like on May 15.

Despite this, it is indicated that US envoys to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and to the Middle East Steve Witkoff plan to come to Istanbul for negotiations in any case.

Trump representatives intend to monitor possible negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians mediated by Turkey.

