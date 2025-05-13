Ukraine-Russia talks. Trump makes new decision

American leader Donald Trump has decided to send his envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg to Istanbul, where potential talks between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war will take place on May 15.
Who will represent the US at the talks in Istanbul?
Journalists learned about Trump's new decision from three White House insiders. It has not yet been officially announced.
What is important to understand is that the potential participation of the US president remains an open question.
There is a high probability that Donald Trump will still visit Istanbul if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does fly there.
Despite this, it is indicated that US envoys to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and to the Middle East Steve Witkoff plan to come to Istanbul for negotiations in any case.
Trump representatives intend to monitor possible negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians mediated by Turkey.
