The aggressor country Russia is allegedly actively preparing for peace talks in Istanbul. Moscow will officially announce who will represent the Russian side in the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deems it necessary.

Russia is preparing for negotiations with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

Russian propagandists asked him who would represent the Russian Federation at the negotiations in Istanbul.

As soon as the president (illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin — ed.) deems it necessary, we will announce it. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, he also added that official Moscow continues preparations for the talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Here we need to proceed from what was said in the nightly statement by the president following the May 9 celebrations. The Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations, which are due to take place on Thursday. For now, we are not going to comment on anything else," Peskov said. Share

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he was ready for negotiations in Istanbul with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.