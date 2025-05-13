The Kremlin responded to Zelensky's statement regarding the talks in Istanbul
Politics
Politics
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The aggressor country Russia is allegedly actively preparing for peace talks in Istanbul. Moscow will officially announce who will represent the Russian side in the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deems it necessary.

  • Speculation arises on the potential visit of American leader Donald Trump to Istanbul for the talks.
  • The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are scheduled for May 15, as preparations continue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

Russian propagandists asked him who would represent the Russian Federation at the negotiations in Istanbul.

As soon as the president (illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin — ed.) deems it necessary, we will announce it.

Against this background, he also added that official Moscow continues preparations for the talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Here we need to proceed from what was said in the nightly statement by the president following the May 9 celebrations. The Russian side continues to prepare for the negotiations, which are due to take place on Thursday. For now, we are not going to comment on anything else," Peskov said.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he was ready for negotiations in Istanbul with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

