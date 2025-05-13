The aggressor country Russia is allegedly actively preparing for peace talks in Istanbul. Moscow will officially announce who will represent the Russian side in the negotiations with Ukraine as soon as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deems it necessary.
Points of attention
- Speculation arises on the potential visit of American leader Donald Trump to Istanbul for the talks.
- The talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul are scheduled for May 15, as preparations continue.
Russia is preparing for negotiations with Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
Russian propagandists asked him who would represent the Russian Federation at the negotiations in Istanbul.
Against this background, he also added that official Moscow continues preparations for the talks in Istanbul on May 15.
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on May 11 that he was ready for negotiations in Istanbul with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-