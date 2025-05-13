Volker predicted Putin's further actions in the war against Ukraine

Former US State Department special representative Kurt Volker is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not yet agree to a 30-day ceasefire to end the war.
- Volker anticipates that a permanent ceasefire could eventually become a reality, but acknowledges that Putin is currently not inclined towards it.
- According to Volker, it is crucial to recognize Putin's intentions and remain steadfast in pressuring Russia until a resolution is achieved.
The American diplomat believes that at some point even a permanent ceasefire will become a reality, but for now it is important to recognize the fact that "Putin is not ready."
An American diplomat predicted that financial and military pressure on Russia will sooner or later bear fruit.
According to Volker, this could happen in the fall of 2025 or as early as next year.
Volker also voiced the assumption that direct negotiations with Russia now will not help end the war and, in principle, are unlikely to lead to any result.
