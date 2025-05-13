Ukraine-Russia talks. US names 3 key topics

According to US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, the focus of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be on 3 main issues: Ukrainian territories, the status of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Ukraine's access to important waterways.

What to expect from the talks between Ukraine and Putin

I think the main issues here are the regions, the nuclear power plant (ZNPP — ed.), how Ukrainians will be able to use the Dnieper River and reach the ocean. Steve Witkoff Special Envoy of the US President

He believes that if Zelensky and Putin eventually get together at the negotiating table, compromises will be found.

Donald Trump's team is determined to narrow down the issues and then begin searching for compromises and creative solutions to address each problem individually.

Witkoff drew attention to the fact that as of today, there are about five regions in Ukraine that are "subject to disputes" between the two sides — two "under strong Russian control" and three under "mixed control."

As Trump's envoy noted, the Zapadnaya NPP is "a kind of pearl" and a very important part of this discussion.

Against this backdrop, Witkoff predicted that there would be no peace agreement without the approval of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.