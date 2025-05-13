Trump issues new ultimatum to Putin and Zelensky
What is known about Trump's new ultimatum?

What is known about Trump's new ultimatum?
Source:  online.ua

American leader Donald Trump is demanding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make progress in negotiations, otherwise the United States will withdraw from the peace settlement process to end the war.

Points of attention

  • US President's team expresses willingness to help end the war, highlighting the need for joint efforts to solve underlying issues.
  • The statement by Trump's envoy sheds light on the urgency and significance of the ultimatum in the peace settlement process.



A statement on this issue was made by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, writes Breitbart News.

The President (Trump — ed.) has issued an ultimatum to both sides (Ukraine and Russia — ed.) that without these direct negotiations, if they don't happen quickly, then, in his opinion, the United States should withdraw from this conflict (war — ed.), whatever that means, and simply not participate, — Steve Witkoff emphasized.

Against this background, he once again drew attention to the fact that this is not a war of the United States, but Donald Trump's team really wants to help end it once and for all.

According to the American leader's envoy, the first important step is a ceasefire.

Everyone stops the violence and we spend some time together to make sure we can solve the underlying problems here, and I think we can,” Witkoff predicts.

