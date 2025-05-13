Trump is ready to join the talks between Zelensky and Putin — what does this change?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump is ready to join the talks between Zelensky and Putin — what does this change?

Many countries are in a state of confusion after Trump's statement
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As journalists have learned, the intention of US leader Donald Trump to join the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15 has provoked a flurry of diplomatic interactions between various countries - from Europe to the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The engagement of key diplomatic figures such as State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underscores the significance of Trump's unexpected announcement.
  • The global community remains on edge as the dynamics of the talks evolve, with implications for the future of the conflict and the region at large.

Many countries are in a state of confusion after Trump's statement

As previously mentioned, on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.

In response, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to come, but Putin must be present in person.

US President Donald Trump later said he might join the negotiations.

I have so many meetings, but I was thinking about flying there. I think there is a possibility if I keep thinking that anything can happen, but we have to do it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It was after Trump's unexpected statement that State Department Secretary Marco Rubio discussed "a path to a ceasefire" in Ukraine with his European colleagues.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, and his colleagues from Germany and Poland joined these negotiations.

It is also known that, against the backdrop of recent events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Journalists suggest that Trump's presence at the talks in Istanbul increases the likelihood that Putin will fly to Turkey after all.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump admitted why he still hasn't been able to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump overestimated his own strength
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump issues new ultimatum to Putin and Zelensky
What is known about Trump's new ultimatum?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New sanctions against Russia. When will the EU increase pressure on Trump on this issue?
EU ready to negotiate with Trump on sanctions against Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?