As journalists have learned, the intention of US leader Donald Trump to join the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15 has provoked a flurry of diplomatic interactions between various countries - from Europe to the Middle East.

Many countries are in a state of confusion after Trump's statement

As previously mentioned, on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.

In response, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to come, but Putin must be present in person.

US President Donald Trump later said he might join the negotiations.

I have so many meetings, but I was thinking about flying there. I think there is a possibility if I keep thinking that anything can happen, but we have to do it. Donald Trump President of the United States

It was after Trump's unexpected statement that State Department Secretary Marco Rubio discussed "a path to a ceasefire" in Ukraine with his European colleagues.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, and his colleagues from Germany and Poland joined these negotiations.

It is also known that, against the backdrop of recent events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.