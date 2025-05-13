As journalists have learned, the intention of US leader Donald Trump to join the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 15 has provoked a flurry of diplomatic interactions between various countries - from Europe to the Middle East.
Points of attention
- The engagement of key diplomatic figures such as State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underscores the significance of Trump's unexpected announcement.
- The global community remains on edge as the dynamics of the talks evolve, with implications for the future of the conflict and the region at large.
Many countries are in a state of confusion after Trump's statement
As previously mentioned, on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.
In response, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to come, but Putin must be present in person.
US President Donald Trump later said he might join the negotiations.
It was after Trump's unexpected statement that State Department Secretary Marco Rubio discussed "a path to a ceasefire" in Ukraine with his European colleagues.
In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Andriy Sybiga, and his colleagues from Germany and Poland joined these negotiations.
It is also known that, against the backdrop of recent events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.
Journalists suggest that Trump's presence at the talks in Istanbul increases the likelihood that Putin will fly to Turkey after all.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-