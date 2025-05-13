New sanctions against Russia. When will the EU increase pressure on Trump on this issue?

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine's allies in Europe are determined to wait for the results of a potential meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky before pressuring US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- If Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky or if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, European leaders will urge Trump to proceed with new sanctions against Russia.
- Uncertainty remains on how Trump's team will react if Putin continues to disregard diplomatic efforts and escalate tensions in Ukraine.
EU ready to negotiate with Trump on sanctions against Russia
According to insiders, US and EU officials already held talks on May 12.
After their conclusion, it became clear that the Trump team initially wanted to wait for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow on May 15 before increasing pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.
Despite this, during the talks on May 12, the American leader's team did not give a clear answer as to whether they were ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it attacked Ukraine this week.
Moreover, the Trump team has not explained how it plans to act if Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky and continues to terrorize the Ukrainian people.
