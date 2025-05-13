New sanctions against Russia. When will the EU increase pressure on Trump on this issue?

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine's allies in Europe are determined to wait for the results of a potential meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky before pressuring US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia.

EU ready to negotiate with Trump on sanctions against Russia

According to insiders, US and EU officials already held talks on May 12.

After their conclusion, it became clear that the Trump team initially wanted to wait for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow on May 15 before increasing pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.

Anonymous sources assure that if the Russian dictator refuses to meet with the Ukrainian leader or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on May 15, then European leaders will call on US President Donald Trump to fulfill his threat and impose new sanctions against Moscow. Share

Despite this, during the talks on May 12, the American leader's team did not give a clear answer as to whether they were ready to impose sanctions against Russia if it attacked Ukraine this week.