The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front and losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 12 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 3 artillery pieces, two communication nodes, and three other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 13, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/13/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 968,130 (+1,070) people,

tanks — 10,802 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,487 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 27,780 (+62) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,778 (+100) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,256 (+138) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian invaders carried out 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, dropping 141 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,400 attacks, 103 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,058 kamikaze drones for attacks.