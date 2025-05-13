Air defense forces destroyed all drones during new Russian attack

During the night of May 13, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. However, none of the enemy drones reached their target thanks to the coordinated work of Ukraine's air defense forces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13 — what is known

A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 11:00 p.m. on May 12.

For this, the enemy used 10 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from Primorsky-Akhtarsk, Russia.

What is important to understand is that all 10 Russian drones were successfully destroyed thanks to coordinated air defense efforts.

Despite this, there were casualties. For example, an elderly man was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car in the Zaporizhia region.

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.