Air defense forces destroyed all drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed all drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13 - what is known
During the night of May 13, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. However, none of the enemy drones reached their target thanks to the coordinated work of Ukraine's air defense forces.

  • The significance of this event underscores the importance of continuous vigilance and readiness in defending Ukrainian airspace against hostile incursions.
  • The incident serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination of Ukraine's defenders in safeguarding their nation's sovereignty and citizens.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 13 — what is known

A new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 11:00 p.m. on May 12.

For this, the enemy used 10 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from Primorsky-Akhtarsk, Russia.

What is important to understand is that all 10 Russian drones were successfully destroyed thanks to coordinated air defense efforts.

Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of Ukrainian skies.

Despite this, there were casualties. For example, an elderly man was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car in the Zaporizhia region.

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians are once again hunting civilians. An enemy drone attacked a car in a frontline community in Zaporizhia region. A 72-year-old man was injured.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

