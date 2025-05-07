Continuous drone strikes on various regions of Russia on the eve of May 9 caused a chain reaction of delays and cancellations of flights by Russian airlines.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia estimated that in total, the closure of a number of airports over the past few days has affected the plans of at least 60,000 passengers.

The problems affected at least 350 flights.

There is no chance that a civil aviation disruption will simply end with all planes that flew to alternate airfields returning "to their home port." This delay will trigger further delays in a domino effect, the organization stated, urging citizens to check their flight data.

They also recalled that on May 6, Moscow's Vnukovo, Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports were closed due to the risk of drone attacks. In the evening, the restrictions affected Sochi airports, at night — Kazan, and on Wednesday morning — Kirov and Nizhny Kama.

By the way, journalist Denis Kazansky noted that Ukraine has found a real weak point in the Russian Federation — air traffic.

As a result of massive drone attacks in the European part of Russia, flights are paralyzed today. Airports are in collapse. Planes are canceled or delayed for 8-10 hours. Thousands of passengers have gathered and cannot fly. For this, it is not even necessary to bomb something. A drone can simply fly and turn circles, and this is enough to stop the operation of airports. Denis Kazansky Ukrainian journalist

Kazansky noted that Russia is sounding the alarm. After all, the collapse of air traffic in such a large country could lead to disintegration and feudalization.