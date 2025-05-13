Orban's veto on European sanctions will not save Russia — the EU has a plan B

The European Union may resort to introducing capital controls and tariffs on Russian goods if Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team blocks the continuation of EU economic sanctions against Russia.

Orban and Russia will not be able to outwit the EU

According to journalists, the European Commission has already told the bloc's members that a significant part of the sanctions, including 200 billion euros in frozen Russian state assets, could be transferred to another legal basis.

This is what will make it possible to avoid a veto from Hungary.

Media insiders say that capital controls will help prevent cash from flowing into Russia. Tariffs could be an additional blow.

Potential measures also include import bans and price caps in sectors such as energy. These alternative measures would not require the unanimous approval of all 27 EU member states needed to extend sanctions. Share

It is also worth noting that during the meeting of all 27 EU ambassadors on Monday, May 12, Viktor Orban's team did not raise any serious objections to the new sanctions package.