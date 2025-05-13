American leader Donald Trump is increasingly threatening Ukraine and Russia with the withdrawal of the United States from the peace process. This indicates that he has already realized the ineffectiveness of his own strategy for ending the war. However, experts from the Foreign Policy publication note that all is not lost for Trump, as they have developed a special action plan with specific steps.

What will help Trump save Ukraine and stop Russia?

First step: The US president must support the bipartisan package of sanctions against Russia, developed in the Senate, to increase economic pressure on the aggressor country.

Step two: Trump should order the U.S. Department of Defense to spend the remaining $3.8 billion on aid to Ukraine.

Step three: The American leader could accelerate efforts to improve Ukraine's air defense.

According to experts, the adoption of this important decision will dash the hopes of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ukrainians will collapse amid the ongoing terror from the Russian Federation.

Step Four: The US president should try to reach an agreement with European leaders to strengthen Ukraine with training, weapons, and funding.