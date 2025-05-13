Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, officially confirmed that in southern Ukraine, in the Novopavlivske direction, Russian invaders are actively using motorcycle equipment to break into the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders are deploying assault units from four regiments to carry out operations along a small section of the contact line, posing a significant threat.
- The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine are actively countering the enemy's advancements, including the destruction of motorcycle equipment used in attacks.
What's happening at the front?
According to Vladyslav Voloshyn, the situation in the Novopavlivske direction is indeed extremely difficult.
Over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy has carried out 24 assaults on this sector of the front. The shelling has not ceased, and combat clashes continue.
Despite all the enemy's actions, Ukrainian soldiers are successfully conducting maneuver defense, doing everything possible to destroy as many Russian invaders as possible.
In total, about 150 personnel are eliminated per day.
Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy is trying to attack using both military equipment and motorcycles.
