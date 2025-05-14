The American and European authorities have begun joint work on new, powerful sanctions against the aggressor country Russia. On May 15, negotiations will be held between the Minister for Europe and Foreign Minister of France Jean-Noel Barrot and US Senator Lindsey Graham on this issue.

US and EU plan to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

What is important to understand is that it was US Senator Lindsey Graham who developed an “extremely powerful sanctions package” that proposed 500% tariffs on imports of Russian oil and 500% on countries that continue to import Russian oil.

The head of French diplomacy made it clear that the US and Europe are "preparing for devastating sanctions" to force Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

Jean-Noel Barrot urges the world not to ignore the fact that the Kremlin has still found ways to circumvent the blockade imposed by Europe and the United States.

"This is a way to grab Russia by the throat," the French diplomat emphasized. Share

As mentioned earlier, on May 14, official Brussels agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. The Russian shadow fleet will be the first to fall under its attack.